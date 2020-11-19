Four crushing plants sealed for causing environmental pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration of Abbotabad on Thursday sealed four stone crushing plants for causing environmental pollution and illegal blasting.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah a team was constituted led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue and raided on the plants in Chona and Ghuman found them violating the environment protection act and sealed them.

AC said that district administration would not allow anybody to start or continue illegal stone crushing and added operation against illegal operation plants would continue indiscriminately.