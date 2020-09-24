UrduPoint.com
Four CSR Schemes Completed In Naushahro Feroze

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Out of 9 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects approved for different areas of Naushahro Feroze, four development schemes have been completed while 70 percent progress has been achieved at the remaining 5 schemes

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Out of 9 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects approved for different areas of Naushahro Feroze, four development schemes have been completed while 70 percent progress has been achieved at the remaining 5 schemes. Deputy Commissioner and Secretary District Social Welfare Committee (DSWC), Captain (R) Bilal Shaid Rao, informed a meeting held here on Thursday.

Syed Abrar Shah chaired the meeting to review progress on the schemes funded by oil and gas exploration companies working in the district. Abrar Shah directed the Executive Engineer Buildings to complete the remaining 30 percent work of PPL sponsored under construction government dispensaries within a week to ensure their inauguration in the next week. The meeting was informed that over Rs.10 million amount was available in account from which RO plant, ambulances and other development schemes would soon be launched.

