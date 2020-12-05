UrduPoint.com
Four Dacoit Gangs Busted, 159 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In November In Khanewal

District police have busted four notorious dacoit gangs and arrested 14 members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched against criminals across the district in the month of November

According to police sources, police have traced 28 cases of dacoity from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables of worth millions from their possession.

The police have also apprehended 159 proclaimed offenders including 16 of category A and 142 of B category during November.

Meanwhile, 95 illegal weapon holders have also been arrested while 75 pistols, three rifles, 11 guns, six revolvers and hundreds of bullets recovered from their possession.

Police have also unearthed 10 distilleries besides recovering 54 kg Hashish, 6 kg Heroin, nine kg Opium, 320 grams Ice and 1302 litre liquor from 77 drug peddlers.

Police sources added that police have arrested 20 gamblers and eight other criminals over violations of amplifier act during the last month.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that police striving hard to make a crime free society by launching comprehensive crackdowns against criminals across the district. He said that there would be no compromise on maintaining peace in the district adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.

