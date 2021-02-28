UrduPoint.com
Four Dacoit Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In February

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have busted four dacoit gangs and recovered looted valuables, cash and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of February.

Holding a press conference here on Sunday, DSP Tariq Parvez said that as per directives of district police officer, police launched a crackdown against criminals across the district and busted four dacoit gangs respectively by Sadar, City and Talamba police station. The police have recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 998,000, seven motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, seven mobile phones, jewellery and nine illegal weapons from their possession during the month of February.

The police have also registered 77 cases of drug peddling and recovered 253 kg Hashish and 664 litre liquor during a month, DSP added.

He further disclosed that police have also apprehended 82 proclaimed offenders including four of category A and 78 of category B.

He said that police would continue crackdown against the criminals in order to make a crime free society. He said that district police officer have announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police teams.

