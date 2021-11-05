Four dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered during October

District Police have busted four dacoit gangs and arrested 14 members of the gangs besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs 10.2 million during the last month of October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police have busted four dacoit gangs and arrested 14 members of the gangs besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs 10.2 million during the last month of October.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and busted four notorious dacoit gangs.

The police have traced 73 cases including two of murder, 20 of attempt to murder, 13 of robbery, 10 of rape, 22 of kidnapping, 27 of theft, 18 of vehicles theft, eight of cattle theft and three of aerial firing. The police have recovered looted valuables of over Rs 10.2 million from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

The police have also arrested 68 illegal weapon holders and recovered five guns, one revolver, one carbine, one mouser, 61 pistols and rounds from their possession. The police unearthed seven distilleries and arrested 150 drug peddlers besides recovering 34 kg Hashish, 7,372 litre liquor and 120 kg Hemp from their possession during the last month.

During crackdown against gamblers, the police arrested 111 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 261,147 and gambling material from their possession. The police have also registered cases against 21 outlaws over the illegal activities causing smog.

On the other hand, 167 proclaimed offenders and 113 court absconders have also been arrested during the last month, police sources added.