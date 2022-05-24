UrduPoint.com

Four Dacoits Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Four dacoits arrested

Satiana police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted cash from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Satiana police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted cash from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the dacoits were on their looting spree near Chak No.

74-GB when on a tip-off SHO Satiana Qaisar Mukhtar Gujjar along with his team reached the spot but they managed to escape.

The police cordoned off the area and arrested four bandits namely Aslam, Shakeel, Ali Nawaz and his brother Ali Raza.

The team recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them, while further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

21 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bang ..

Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bangladesh Test

3 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

3 minutes ago
 India reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more de ..

India reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.