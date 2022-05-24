Four dacoits arrested

Satiana police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted cash from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Satiana police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted cash from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the dacoits were on their looting spree near Chak No.

74-GB when on a tip-off SHO Satiana Qaisar Mukhtar Gujjar along with his team reached the spot but they managed to escape.

The police cordoned off the area and arrested four bandits namely Aslam, Shakeel, Ali Nawaz and his brother Ali Raza.

The team recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from them, while further investigation was underway, spokesman added.