Four dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Batala colony police on Tuesday arrested four members of a dacoit gang involved in dacoity and robbery cases and recovered looted booty property from their possession.

Police said here that the team raided the hideout of the criminals and arrested four criminals-- Qasim, Ghous, Gulfam and Muslim Ali and recovered four stolen motorcycles,cash, cell phones and four pistols from them.

Police launched investigation.