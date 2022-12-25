UrduPoint.com

Four Dacoits Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Four dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have claimed to arrest four dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday, CIA police headed by ASI Mujahid Hussain on a tip-off conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting 3 dacoits, including ring leader Gulfam, Usman and Bashir who were wanted to the police in different dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, SHO Raza Abad police station Ali Akram Goraya signaled the suspects riding on two motorcycles near a picket at Rajbah Road but the accused instead of stopping accelerated their vehicles by opening indiscriminate firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire and started chase. Therefore, the accused abandoned their bikes on the road and took shelter behind a building and once again opened firing.

The police in self-defense also returned fire and during this encounter one of the outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to hospital for treatment. Later on, the accused was identified as Sabir alias Zain (22) son of Yaseen resident of Gulzar Colony, who was involved in an encounter case during which he had injured police officials Sajid and Zeeshan near Bohar Chowk on October 27, 2022 in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station. He was also wanted to the police of Raza Abad and Batala Colony police stations in a number of cases.

The police also took 2 motorcycles into custody in addition to recovering illicit weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuable items from the injured accused. Further investigation was under progress. A special team was also formed to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Faisalabad Fire Police Police Station Mobile CIA Vehicles Road Robbery Jhang Progress October Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

3 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.