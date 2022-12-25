Four dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have claimed to arrest four dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday, CIA police headed by ASI Mujahid Hussain on a tip-off conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting 3 dacoits, including ring leader Gulfam, Usman and Bashir who were wanted to the police in different dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, SHO Raza Abad police station Ali Akram Goraya signaled the suspects riding on two motorcycles near a picket at Rajbah Road but the accused instead of stopping accelerated their vehicles by opening indiscriminate firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire and started chase. Therefore, the accused abandoned their bikes on the road and took shelter behind a building and once again opened firing.

The police in self-defense also returned fire and during this encounter one of the outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to hospital for treatment. Later on, the accused was identified as Sabir alias Zain (22) son of Yaseen resident of Gulzar Colony, who was involved in an encounter case during which he had injured police officials Sajid and Zeeshan near Bohar Chowk on October 27, 2022 in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station. He was also wanted to the police of Raza Abad and Batala Colony police stations in a number of cases.

The police also took 2 motorcycles into custody in addition to recovering illicit weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuable items from the injured accused. Further investigation was under progress. A special team was also formed to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, spokesman added.