Four Dacoits Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Four dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Nishatabad police arrested four dacoits of a gang including ring leader and recovered looted motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting 4 active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Aurangzaib, Shakeel, Bilal and Ahsan who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles,four pistols, cash and mobile phones from them,while further investigation was underway.

