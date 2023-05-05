Four dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Police arrested four members of two dacoit gang near here, during the last 12 hours.

Police sources said here on Friday that a team of Eagle squad signalled four persons riding a motorcycle near Chak No 489-GB. But they, instead of stopping, left the two-wheeler on the road and fled to the nearby fields.

The Eagle squad called the police force and started chasing the suspects. Later, after a small exchange of fire, police arrested a dacoit, later identified as Safdar of Chak No 494-GB, while three others managed to escape.

Separately, a team of Bhaiwala police post, arrested three accused including Wasim in another raid and recovered weapons, cell-phones and cash from them.

All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them.