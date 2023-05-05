UrduPoint.com

Four Dacoits Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Four dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Police arrested four members of two dacoit gang near here, during the last 12 hours.

Police sources said here on Friday that a team of Eagle squad signalled four persons riding a motorcycle near Chak No 489-GB. But they, instead of stopping, left the two-wheeler on the road and fled to the nearby fields.

The Eagle squad called the police force and started chasing the suspects. Later, after a small exchange of fire, police arrested a dacoit, later identified as Safdar of Chak No 494-GB, while three others managed to escape.

Separately, a team of Bhaiwala police post, arrested three accused including Wasim in another raid and recovered weapons, cell-phones and cash from them.

All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Road Eagle Post From

Recent Stories

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

3 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

3 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.