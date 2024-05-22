Four Dacoits Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Millat Town police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession.
Police said here on Wednesday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.
202-RB Gatti and succeeded in nabbing Saleem, Amin Butt, etc. who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.
The police recovered cash Rs.50,000/-, mobile phone, illegal weapons and two looted motorcycles from their possession while further investigation was under way, he added.
