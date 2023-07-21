Open Menu

Four Dacoits Arrested, 7 Motorcycles, Other Items Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Mamonkanjan police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its four active members and recovered seven motorcycles and other items from their possession

Police spokesman said here on Friday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing four outlaws including ring leader Qasim, Imran, Tanvir and Ameen who were wanted to the police in 27 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police recovered 7 snatched motorcycles, cash of Rs.500,000, illegal weapons and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

