Four dacoits arrested after encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisal Town police arrested four dacoits after an encounter and recovered gold ornaments, cash, mobile-phones and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

A spokesperson said that a police team conducted a raid for arresting the bandits.

On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them. But the police arrested the accused namely Babar Hayat alias Sultana 'dakoo' along with his three accomplices Irfan, Muzamal and Danial. The police also recovered weapons from the dacoits.

Police have registered a case against them and started investigation.