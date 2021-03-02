Four dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits after an encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits after an encounter.

A police spokesman said the robbers snatched Rs 40,000 and a motorcycle from a man near Gill Chowk and fled. On information, the police chased the accused and encircled them near Chak No 471-GB but they opened firing on policemen.

In retaliation, the robbers received injuries and they were arrested by the police which also recovered cash, weapons and motorcycles besides shifting them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.

During initial interrogation, the accused were identified as Saqlain, Naeem, Babarand Sohail Mukhtar who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robberycases.