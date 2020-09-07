UrduPoint.com
Four Dacoits Arrested After Shootouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Four dacoits arrested after shootouts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested four dacoits who were injured in separate shootouts in Samundri circle police on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, the dacoits after snatching valuables from a villager namely Sajjad were fleeing when the Terkhana police team started chasing them and encircled them near Chak No 138-GB Rasyana. The outlaws opened fire on the police party which also retaliated. As a result, two dacoits, Noman son of Abdul Sattar of Sufi Colony, Samundri, and co-accused Usman son of Falak Sher of Chak No 222-GB, Samundri, were injured while two co-accused managed to escape. Police have arrested both the accused and recovered illicit weapons, bullets and snatched Rs 4,000.

In another shootout, taking place near Chak No 390-GB, two alleged criminals were injured and two others managed to escape.

A police team had signaled to stop four suspects on Samundri city bypass. But they accelerated the motorbikes. A police team started chasing them and encircled them near Chak No 490-GB. In crossfire two ways firing, two bandits were injured and their two accomplices fled the scene. Police have arrested the injured dacoits. They were identified as Sajid son of Shabir and Shah Zen son of Ghulam Hussain.

Police recovered two pistols and impounded their two motorcycles of 125CC.

