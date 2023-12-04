Open Menu

Four Dacoits Arrested, Cash, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Four dacoits arrested, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Sargodha Road police on Monday claimed to have arrested four dacoits

of a gang and recovered cash and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said the accused of Rehman Langra gang were wanted to

police in more than 36 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police recovered Rs 2.3 million, weapons, mobile phones and other items

while further investigation was under way.

