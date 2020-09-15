UrduPoint.com
Four Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Tue 15th September 2020

Four dacoits arrested in faisalabad

Police arrested four dacoits here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested four dacoits here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, Saddar police Jarranwala conducted a raid hideout of the criminals and arrested Akbar, Boota, Imran and an unidentified person.

They were wanted by Saddar, City, Rodala Mandi, Lundianwala, Khurrianwala and Saddar police Faisalabad police in several robbery cases.

Police have recovered snatched motorcycles, cell-phones, cash and illicit weapons from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

