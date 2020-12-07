Four dacoits arrested in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Madina town police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted items from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arrested four dacoits including Sher, Waqas, Atif and Faisal who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Police recovered looted items including motorcycles worth Rs.1.347 million from their possession.

The police locked them behind the bars,while further investigation was underway.