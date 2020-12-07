UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:53 PM

Four dacoits arrested in faisalabad

Madina town police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Madina town police arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and looted items from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arrested four dacoits including Sher, Waqas, Atif and Faisal who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Police recovered looted items including motorcycles worth Rs.1.347 million from their possession.

The police locked them behind the bars,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Robbery From Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand Captain may miss matches against WI, P ..

6 minutes ago

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

10 minutes ago

Intense battles on cards as seventh round of first ..

11 minutes ago

Trump Lawyer Giuliani Says Feels Good After Being ..

2 minutes ago

Fauci's "wear a mask" request tops list of notable ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish with losses

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.