Four Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

Bahlak police arrested four dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and currency from their possession Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Bahlak police arrested four dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and Currency from their possession Wednesday.

Police said that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in the area of its jurisdiction and nabbed four outlaws including Sadi, Tahir, Faisal and Nasir.

The police recovered four pistols, cash amounting Rs300,000 and mobile phone from their possession.

The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Police locked them behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

