Four Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad
Police have arrested four alleged dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from them
A Razaabad police party conducted a raid near Telanwala graveyard on Talianwala Road and arrested four alleged dacoits. They were identified as Abdul Aziz, Asif, Bilal and Shafique.
A case has been registered against the accused.