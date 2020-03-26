UrduPoint.com
Four Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Thu 26th March 2020

Four dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

Police have arrested four alleged dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four alleged dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from them.

A Razaabad police party conducted a raid near Telanwala graveyard on Talianwala Road and arrested four alleged dacoits. They were identified as Abdul Aziz, Asif, Bilal and Shafique.

A case has been registered against the accused.

