Four dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four alleged dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from them.

A Razaabad police party conducted a raid near Telanwala graveyard on Talianwala Road and arrested four alleged dacoits. They were identified as Abdul Aziz, Asif, Bilal and Shafique.

A case has been registered against the accused.