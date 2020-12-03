Four dacoits arrested in Kasur

Khudian Police claimed on Thursday to have smashed a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering valuables from their possession

According to police, some bandits had looted Rs 500,000 in cash, gold ornaments and other valuables at gunpoint from a house situated in village Saidpur.

DPO Imran Kishwar had constituted a special police team to trace the bandits. The team using scientific techniques arrested four bandits - Tufail, ringleader of Tufail-Dacoit-Gang, Karamat Masih, Habibur Rehman and Arshad. The police also recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.1 million, a vehicle and illegal weapons from them.

During preliminary investigation, the bandits have confessed to various robberies committed in Khudian and other areas.

Further investigation was underway.