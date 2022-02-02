Four dacoits arrested in operation

Multan police arrested four dacoits in an operation here Wednesday, a day after they had launched a firing attack on a police party that had left their two accomplices injured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Multan police arrested four dacoits in an operation here Wednesday, a day after they had launched a firing attack on a police party that had left their two accomplices injured.

Police spokesman said, a police party was escorting two accused to some place for recovery when they faced firing attack by four unknown accused at Mauza Khai Wala in Qadir Pur Raan area on Tuesday-Wednesday midnight to get them released.

They had escaped taking advantage of darkness, however, their attack had left their two accomplices injured in police custody including Faisal Nadeem and Iqbal alias Dodo.

Taking notice of the attack on police party, CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar deputed special teams on Wednesday and an operation was launched under supervision of SSP Operations Amir Khan Niazi, and SP Sadar division Ahmad Nawaz Shah. All the four accused were arrested and a rifle and two 30 bore pistols were recovered from their possession.

The accused were involved in dozens of cases including robberies, dacoities and attempted murder and police was taking legal action against them, the spokesman added.