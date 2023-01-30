Four dacoits arrested, motorcycles, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :City Jaranwala police on Monday claimed to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered two motorcycles, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said a special police squad conducted a raid near Chak No.238-GB and arrested Faisal, Ali Raza, Ghulam Mustafa and Adeel who were involved in dozens of cases.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, weapons, cash, mobile phones and otheritems.