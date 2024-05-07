Four dacoits arrested, weapons, cash recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Millat Town police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered

weapons, cash and other items.

A police spokesman said the accused, including Akbar, were looting people near Faridi

Chowk when police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested them.

The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones, cash, motorcycles and other items,

he added.