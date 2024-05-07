Four Dacoits Arrested, Weapons, Cash Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Millat Town police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered
weapons, cash and other items.
A police spokesman said the accused, including Akbar, were looting people near Faridi
Chowk when police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested them.
The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered weapons, mobile phones, cash, motorcycles and other items,
he added.
