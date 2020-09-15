Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

The police arrested four dacoits by recovering illicit weapons from their possession in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested four dacoits by recovering illicit weapons from their possession in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the police team conducted raid and arrested four dacoits including Akbar, Boota, Imran, etc.

The police recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones, money and other items from the possession of the accused who were wanted to the police of City Jaranwala, Rodala Mandi, Lundianwala, Khurarianwala and Sadar police stations in a number of dacoities, robbery and other cases.