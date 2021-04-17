UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons.

A police spokesman said Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted a raid at a house in Achkera and arrested Anees, Shani, Muhsan Ali and Rafaqat who were wanted to the police in a numberof dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones and other items.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak to launch Ministry of Tolerance ..

4 minutes ago

World Bank sets tough conditions for Pakistan for ..

9 minutes ago

111,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

20 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps being taken to enhance milk,me ..

29 minutes ago

CCPO arrests outlaws involved in ice, other drug t ..

29 minutes ago

Govt is committed to provide relief to people dur ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.