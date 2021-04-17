Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons.

A police spokesman said Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted a raid at a house in Achkera and arrested Anees, Shani, Muhsan Ali and Rafaqat who were wanted to the police in a numberof dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones and other items.