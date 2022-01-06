Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Madina Town police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chakkar Chowk and nabbed 4 outlaws including Abid, Ehsan and others who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.