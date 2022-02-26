UrduPoint.com

Four Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Sargodha Road police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said policemen conducted a raid near Makho Mor graveyard and arrested Amir Ali, Tahir, Muhammad Amir and Shakeel who were wanted to police in dacoity, robberyand other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, a motorcycle, cash and other items.

>