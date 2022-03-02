UrduPoint.com

Four Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Madina Town police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Madina Town police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said that the police team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak 208/R-B and arrested four bandits including Imran, Bakhiyar, Umsan and another while their fifth accomplice, Bahadur, managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from the possession of the accused who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was under progress.

