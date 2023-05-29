Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The police arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that Factory Area police on a tip-off conducted raid and arrested two outlaws including Abdul Aleem and Saeed who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, City Sammundri police raided in Chak no.470-GB and arrested two dacoits while three others managed to escape from the scene.

The team also recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from them,while further investigation was underway,said police.