Four Dacoits Arrested With Motorcycles, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

Gulberg police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered two stolen motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Gulberg police claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered two stolen motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at ABC Road and succeeded in nabbing four outlaws including Azam, Asim, etc.

who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

