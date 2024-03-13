Four Dacoits Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The district police claimed to arrest four dacoits,here on Wednesday.
Police spokesman said here that police team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.409-GB and nabbed four outlaws including Arshad,etc. .
Police recovered illegal weapons,looted Currency, mobile phones, motorcycle and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
