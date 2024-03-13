Four dacoits held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The district police claimed to arrest four dacoits,here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said here that police team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.409-GB and nabbed four outlaws including Arshad,etc. .

Police recovered illegal weapons,looted Currency, mobile phones, motorcycle and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.