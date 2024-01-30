Open Menu

Four Dacoits Held; Cash, Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Dera police have arrested four dacoits recovering Rs 120,000 cash and weapons from them in a successful operation conducted in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani taking notice of a dacoity incident directed SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan to take immediate action for the arrest of the accused.

A team led by SDPO Malik Anees ul Hasan and Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, during a blockade, stopped a car bearing registration number (AFZ-568).

The persons travelling in that car introduced themselves as Muhammad Yousaf son of Qalam Khan, Zain Ullah son of Dilbar Khan, Ameer Zaman son of Yousaf, and Forsaan son of Javed.

The police recovered Cash Rs 120,000 and an ATM card which were snatched during a dacoity. Besides, the police also recovered two 30-bore pistols along with 12 cartridges from them.

The police also took the car used in the dacoity into their custody while further investigations were underway.

