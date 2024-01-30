Four Dacoits Held; Cash, Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Dera police have arrested four dacoits recovering Rs 120,000 cash and weapons from them in a successful operation conducted in the limits of Daraban police station.
According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani taking notice of a dacoity incident directed SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan to take immediate action for the arrest of the accused.
A team led by SDPO Malik Anees ul Hasan and Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, during a blockade, stopped a car bearing registration number (AFZ-568).
The persons travelling in that car introduced themselves as Muhammad Yousaf son of Qalam Khan, Zain Ullah son of Dilbar Khan, Ameer Zaman son of Yousaf, and Forsaan son of Javed.
The police recovered Cash Rs 120,000 and an ATM card which were snatched during a dacoity. Besides, the police also recovered two 30-bore pistols along with 12 cartridges from them.
The police also took the car used in the dacoity into their custody while further investigations were underway.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adulterated milk wasted6 minutes ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments on high alert6 minutes ago
-
852 power pilferers arrested during last 5 months, Rs 68 million recovered6 minutes ago
-
Railways added ten more passenger trains in last year6 minutes ago
-
20 arrested, weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
Long awaited snowfall continues in Naran for third consecutive day15 minutes ago
-
Rescue workers’ leaves cancelled for general elections in Dera16 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh gets four women candidates for general elections16 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree26 minutes ago
-
Candidates face penalties for violating election rules in KP26 minutes ago
-
PO of robbery-cum-murder case arrested26 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Dera46 minutes ago