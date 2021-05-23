UrduPoint.com
Four Dacoits Held, Illegal Weapons Seized

Sun 23rd May 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Sadar police have arrested four dacoits from its jurisdiction and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Awanwala Pulli and nabbed four persons including Sakhawat Ali, Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Sharif and Arslan alias Shani who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

More Stories From Pakistan

