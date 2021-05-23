Four dacoits held, illegal weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Sadar police have arrested four dacoits from its jurisdiction and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Awanwala Pulli and nabbed four persons including Sakhawat Ali, Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Sharif and Arslan alias Shani who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway, said police.