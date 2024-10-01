Four dacoits held, snatched bikes recovered in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Tank police have traced two dacoity cases and arrested four accused dacoits recovering stolen motorcycles from them in the limits of City police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Circle, while addressing a press conference here at City police station on Tuesday, informed that District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan had constituted a special team under his leadership to trace dacoity incidents occurred during last month in the limits of City police station.

He said the special team, using modern techniques, arrested accused dacoits named Haroon son of Nasir, Asfandyar son of Awwal Jan, Zahoor son of Sattar and Yasin son of Hazrat. The police team also recovered two snatched motorcycles in different cases and a personal bike of the dacoits from them.

He said the further investigations from the arrested accused were underway and expressed the hope that more revelations were expected from them.