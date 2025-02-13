Four dacoits held; snatched mobiles, cash recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Dera police, taking action against dacoits and thieves, had arrested four members of a dacoits’ gang recovering six snatched mobile phones and Rs 930,000 cash from them here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan successfully traced a gang wanted to Cantt police in several theft and dacoity cases arresting its four members namely Waqas, Noman, Ismail and Kareem. The police also recovered six snatched mobile phones and Rs 930,000 cash from them.

Speaking on this occasion, SDPO Muhammad Adnan said the Dera police were taking all possible measures for eradication of crimes from the society and all the available resources were being utilized to ensure protection of citizens’ lives and properties.

He said “no one will be allowed to take law into hand and the police will take more effective actions against criminal elements with the cooperation of masses.”

He said the police have launched further investigation from the arrested accused. The further revelations were being expected from them, he hoped.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of SDPO Muhammad Adnan and his team.

APP/akt