Four dacoits held, valuable recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Local police claimed to arrest four members of two different dacoit gangs and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs one million from their possession.

According to police spokesman, SHO City Iftikhar Ali Malkani constituted special teams to arrest dangerous dacoits.

The police teams, working on tip off, raided at scattered places and managed to arrest four dacoits hailing from two different gangs.

The dacoits were identified as Husnain Shah, Fahad, Yousuf and Sheraaz. The police teams recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs one million from their possession. The dacoits were wanted in 15 different incidents of dacoities.