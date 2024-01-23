Open Menu

Four Dacoits Held, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Four dacoits held, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four robbers and recovered items.

A police report said a team of officials, during a raid, held four dacoits wanted to

police in more than 18 dacoity, theft and robberies cases.

The accused were identified as Jamil of Chak No 246-RB, Yasin, Zafar Iqbal

and Ejaz.

Police also recovered six motorcycles, cell phones, weapons and other items.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

5 minutes ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

2 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

2 hours ago
 PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

2 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

16 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

16 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

16 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan