Four dacoits held, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four robbers and recovered items.

A police report said a team of officials, during a raid, held four dacoits wanted to

police in more than 18 dacoity, theft and robberies cases.

The accused were identified as Jamil of Chak No 246-RB, Yasin, Zafar Iqbal

and Ejaz.

Police also recovered six motorcycles, cell phones, weapons and other items.