Four Dacoits Held, Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four robbers and recovered items.
A police report said a team of officials, during a raid, held four dacoits wanted to
police in more than 18 dacoity, theft and robberies cases.
The accused were identified as Jamil of Chak No 246-RB, Yasin, Zafar Iqbal
and Ejaz.
Police also recovered six motorcycles, cell phones, weapons and other items.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting1 minute ago
-
KP Governor writes to caretaker CM for provision of medicines to hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road9 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi shooting incident9 minutes ago
-
Implementation of election code of conduct to be ensured: CPO19 minutes ago
-
Interim bail of PTI leaders extended29 minutes ago
-
ECP warns heavy fines for election hoardings on government buildings29 minutes ago
-
75th anniversary of Pak- Netherlands diplomatic relations celebrated39 minutes ago
-
DPO gives cash prizes to policemen in Dera49 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry establishes control room for General Elections 202449 minutes ago
-
Butcher of Gujarat again exposed India's claim of democracy59 minutes ago
-
DEOs asked to implement teaching of regional languages in govt schools59 minutes ago