Four Dacoits Involved In House Robbery Held, Looted Goods Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Four dacoits involved in house robbery held, looted goods recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four dacoits including ring leader involved in looting Rs three million and injuring a citizen during house robbery in Suraj Miani area.

According to details, a citizen namely Ashiq Hussain resident of Suraj Miani put an application with Sadar police station that four unknown dacoits looted Rs 2.

5 million cash, gold ornaments, prize bonds and cell phones and also injured a neighbor Muhammad Shahid while fleeing.

Police registered the case and started search for the accused by constituting special teams.

Police, by utilizing all available resources and latest technology, traced the Gimmy Gang and arrested them.

The accused included ring leader Waseem alias Gimmy, Muhammad Tanvir, Gul Zaman and other.

The police have also recovered over Rs three million looted goods, four pistols and bullets from their possession.

