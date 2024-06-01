Open Menu

Four Dacoits Killed In Alleged Police Encounters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Four dacoits killed in alleged police encounters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Four robbers were killed in two alleged police encounters in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Police said that the encounters took place in Muslim Town and Kahana during which four robbers involved in robbery and murder cases were killed.

Police said that the accused killed in Muslim Town were identified as Abdul Qadir and Prince Kashif. They had killed a professor during a robbery in Iqbal Town a few days ago. The slain professor, Farooq Azam, was to leave for Haj the next day. The accused had stolen 5000 Riyals from the professor's son and escaped.

Two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter in the Kahna area. The suspects were fleeing after stealing a motorcycle and were shot dead by the police.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Robbery Muslim From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

14 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

38 minutes ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

3 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

3 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

5 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

6 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

9 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan