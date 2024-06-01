Four dacoits killed in alleged police encounters

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Four robbers were killed in two alleged police encounters in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Police said that the encounters took place in Muslim Town and Kahana during which four robbers involved in robbery and murder cases were killed.

Police said that the accused killed in Muslim Town were identified as Abdul Qadir and Prince Kashif. They had killed a professor during a robbery in Iqbal Town a few days ago. The slain professor, Farooq Azam, was to leave for Haj the next day. The accused had stolen 5000 Riyals from the professor's son and escaped.

Two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter in the Kahna area. The suspects were fleeing after stealing a motorcycle and were shot dead by the police.