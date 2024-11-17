Four dacoits killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) As many as four dacoits were allegedly killed during a police encounter in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the team was carrying four accused of a dacoity case for recovery of property case on late Saturday night when seven outlaws intercepted the police van and open blunt firing to get their accomplices resealed from police custody near Achkera.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, the four accused received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by their accomplices whereas the assailants managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police immediately shifted the injured accused to Allied Hospital-I but they breathed their last. They were identified as Qasim, islam, Naveed and Zahid alias Zaidi who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Receiving information, the police officers rushed to the spot and constituted various teams to arrest the escapees, he added.