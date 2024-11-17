Open Menu

Four Dacoits Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Four dacoits killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) As many as four dacoits were allegedly killed during a police encounter in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the team was carrying four accused of a dacoity case for recovery of property case on late Saturday night when seven outlaws intercepted the police van and open blunt firing to get their accomplices resealed from police custody near Achkera.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, the four accused received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by their accomplices whereas the assailants managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police immediately shifted the injured accused to Allied Hospital-I but they breathed their last. They were identified as Qasim, islam, Naveed and Zahid alias Zaidi who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Receiving information, the police officers rushed to the spot and constituted various teams to arrest the escapees, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Robbery Van Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

20 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

20 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

21 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

24 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

24 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

24 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan