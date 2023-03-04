Four dacoits loot marriage party, snatch gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 1.5 m

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Four armed dacoits looted a marriage party and deprived it of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 million, here on Saturday.

According to locals, four armed dacoits intercepted a marriage party and took it hostage at gunpoint.

The dacoits looted cash of Rs one lakh and over eight tolas of gold from women.

The cost of snatch gold is Rs 1.4 million. The persons in the marriage party bus blocked the road and demanded the arrest of the dacoits. The incident took place near 291/EB. Meanwhile, Gaggu Manid police are investigating the incident.