Four Dacoits Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Central Investigation Agency (CIA) police arrested four dacoits and recovered looted valuables from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that a CIA police team headed by ASI Zeeshan Khalid raided and arrested four dacoits,besides recovering four stolen motorcycles, four pistols, cash and cell phones from them.

The accused were identified as Ali Nawaz, Saddam Hussain, Rab Nawaz and Mujahid.

Further investigation was underway.

