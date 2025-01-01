Open Menu

Four Dacoits Nabbed, Cash, Weapons Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Shahzad Town station team apprehended four wanted members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in numerous criminal activities, recovering cash, valuables, and weapons used in their crimes, on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, the Shahzad Town team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of twin cities. Police team also recovered cash, six motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

The accused were identified as Usman Ali, Muhammad Tayyab, Bilal Abbasi and Sadam Hussain. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

DIG Raza further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.

