Four Dacoits Shot Dead, Police Official Embraced Martyrdom After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 01:20 AM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) At least four dacoits were killed and an official of Elite Force embraced martyrdom after an exchange of firing in limits of Kot Mubarak Police station in Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hussain, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SHO Kot Mubarak pursued members of the Ladi and Marari Gangsters, who were believed to be planning heinous crimes in the area.
Upon encountering the police presence, the armed dacoits opened gunfire at them. After an exchange of firing for four hours, four dacoits were shot dead.
One police official namely Muhammad Shehr Yar embraced martyrdom.
Two dead dacoits are identified as Irfan Mareri and Kashif Rind. However, the identity of the other two was not yet ascertained.
