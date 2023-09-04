Open Menu

Four Dacoits, Two Drug Peddlers Held In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Four dacoits, two drug peddlers held in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and valuables from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and valuables from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City Alipur, Muhammad Ayub, and his team conducted an operation against illegal weapon holders and recovered a Kalashnikov, along with bullets, from the accused.

Meanwhile, SHO Zarif Khan of Gujrat town police station intercepted the criminals involved in robberies. His team managed to recover four stolen motorcycles, along with a sum of Rs one lakh, from four accused.

Additionally, a Kalashnikov was confiscated from Shahid Abbas and another from Muhammad Naeem. Notably, a repeater 12 bore was also seized during the operation.

Furthermore, a crackdown against drug dealers led to the recovery of a staggering 3540 grams of hashish from two accused. All the perpetrators were arrested.

In another operation, SHO Sadat Mohammad Shakir of Khairpur police station targeted illegal weapons holders and successfully confiscated a Kalashnikov and ammunition from accused Abdul Rauf.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gujrat Muzaffargarh Khairpur Alipur Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore co ..

Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore cooperation in Bahia-based biofu ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

3 minutes ago
 IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in ..

IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in illegal arrest of citizens

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better service ..

Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better services to people

4 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean ..

Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean drinking water: CM's aide

4 minutes ago
 DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tand ..

DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tando Jan Muhammad

4 minutes ago
CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

12 minutes ago
 LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

12 minutes ago
 Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir ..

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

12 minutes ago
 Chehlum Security plan finalizes

Chehlum Security plan finalizes

12 minutes ago
 Latest screening system installed at Lahore airpor ..

Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Princ ..

UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan