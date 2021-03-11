UrduPoint.com
Four Dairy Shops Fined For Overcharging Milk Prices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner City Matahir Amin Watto on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs. 0.14 million against four dairy shops for overcharging milk prices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC City conducted raided different dairy shops and found overcharging milk prices.

While imposing fine of Rs 140000 against four milk shops Nagori, Dua, Mehran and Al Fajir Milk shops, Mutahir Watto warned that strict action would be taken for charging higher prices of milk other than fixed by district administration and shops would also be sealed.

More Stories From Pakistan

