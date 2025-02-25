Four-day 29th International Plastic Surgery Conference Starts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:28 PM
The 29th Annual International Conference of the Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons (PAPS) kicked off here on Tuesday bringing together over 350 delegates, including 50 renowned international experts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 29th Annual International Conference of the Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons (PAPS) kicked off here on Tuesday bringing together over 350 delegates, including 50 renowned international experts.
The four-day event focuses on advancing surgical techniques, research breakthroughs, and fostering global collaboration in plastic surgery.
The opening day featured three specialized workshops on cleft surgery, hypospadias surgery, and super microsurgery, led by internationally acclaimed experts from the UK, China, Turkey, Germany, and Oman.
A key highlight was the presentation by Professor Zhigang Zhu from China, who explored the potential of lymphatic surgery in treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, garnering significant attention.
Sessions on burn, aesthetic, and breast surgery were also conducted, with Paul McArthur, President of the British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (BAPRAS), leading discussions.
Eminent Pakistani plastic surgeons, including Professor Mamoon, Professor Farid, Professor Tajammal Chaudhry, Professor Ashraf Ghanatra, and Professor Ghulam Qadir Fayaz, shared their expertise with attendees.
Addressing the conference, PAPS President Professor Tahmeed Ullah emphasized its role in providing cutting-edge training and global networking opportunities for young Pakistani plastic surgeons.
He also commended the efforts of the organizing team, including Dr Shadman, Dr Qazi Amjad, Dr Nasir Hayat, Dr Waqas Hayat, and Dr Adeeba.
During the closing session, Professor Taimur Al Balooshi from Oman announced plans to support the establishment of a Craniofacial Surgery Center in Peshawar as part of international collaboration.
Speaking as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq, revealed that KMU, in partnership with the Burn and Plastic Surgery Center, is launching specialized diploma programs in burn and plastic surgery. Additionally, KMU has signed an MoU to introduce a nursing diploma in burn and plastic surgery and an advanced diploma in burn surgery for young surgeons.
Professor Zia-ul-Haq expressed confidence that the conference will serve as a milestone in knowledge exchange, surgical innovation, and strengthening international ties in plastic surgery.
Recent Stories
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center
CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS
Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room
Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries to resolve Ukrainian conflict: ..
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD
CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show
Brother shoots dead sister, man
Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars
Development projects reviewed
Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian
IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center5 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS5 minutes ago
-
Relief Commissioner visits PDMA control room5 minutes ago
-
Russia appreciates efforts of friendly countries to resolve Ukrainian conflict: Ambassador Khorev5 minutes ago
-
CM praises organizers of Horse & Cattle show5 minutes ago
-
Brother shoots dead sister, man10 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars10 minutes ago
-
Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian10 minutes ago
-
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order14 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights14 minutes ago
-
122 PTI activists file assurance certificates to IHC in line of Nov 26 protest31 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur31 minutes ago