Four-day 29th International plastic surgery conference starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 29th Annual International Conference of the Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons (PAPS) kicked off here on Tuesday bringing together over 350 delegates, including 50 renowned international experts.

The four-day event focuses on advancing surgical techniques, research breakthroughs, and fostering global collaboration in plastic surgery.

The opening day featured three specialized workshops on cleft surgery, hypospadias surgery, and super microsurgery, led by internationally acclaimed experts from the UK, China, Turkey, Germany, and Oman.

A key highlight was the presentation by Professor Zhigang Zhu from China, who explored the potential of lymphatic surgery in treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, garnering significant attention.

Sessions on burn, aesthetic, and breast surgery were also conducted, with Paul McArthur, President of the British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (BAPRAS), leading discussions.

Eminent Pakistani plastic surgeons, including Professor Mamoon, Professor Farid, Professor Tajammal Chaudhry, Professor Ashraf Ghanatra, and Professor Ghulam Qadir Fayaz, shared their expertise with attendees.

Addressing the conference, PAPS President Professor Tahmeed Ullah emphasized its role in providing cutting-edge training and global networking opportunities for young Pakistani plastic surgeons.

He also commended the efforts of the organizing team, including Dr Shadman, Dr Qazi Amjad, Dr Nasir Hayat, Dr Waqas Hayat, and Dr Adeeba.

During the closing session, Professor Taimur Al Balooshi from Oman announced plans to support the establishment of a Craniofacial Surgery Center in Peshawar as part of international collaboration.

Speaking as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq, revealed that KMU, in partnership with the Burn and Plastic Surgery Center, is launching specialized diploma programs in burn and plastic surgery. Additionally, KMU has signed an MoU to introduce a nursing diploma in burn and plastic surgery and an advanced diploma in burn surgery for young surgeons.

Professor Zia-ul-Haq expressed confidence that the conference will serve as a milestone in knowledge exchange, surgical innovation, and strengthening international ties in plastic surgery.