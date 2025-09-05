Four-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The four-day anti-polio campaign, conducted in Abbottabad from September 1 to 4 under the directives of the provincial government, concluded successfully with a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Salim Akram.

During the meeting, officials of the District Polio Control Room briefed participants on the performance of teams, the set targets, and challenges faced during the drive.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of doctors, magistrates, under-training officers, UC MOs, polio teams, and volunteers for their commitment to the campaign.

He stressed that future drives would be made more effective through awareness campaigns involving the private education network, youth, media, and local elders to encourage parents’ cooperation in the fight against polio.

He further emphasized that the eradication of polio was a collective responsibility and that protecting children from the crippling disease was a national duty.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, District Health Officer, Deputy DHO, health coordinators, DSP Headquarters, WHO Coordinator Hazara Division, representatives of the education department, and other officials.