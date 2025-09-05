Four-day Anti-polio Campaign Concludes Successfully In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The four-day anti-polio campaign, conducted in Abbottabad from September 1 to 4 under the directives of the provincial government, concluded successfully with a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Salim Akram.
During the meeting, officials of the District Polio Control Room briefed participants on the performance of teams, the set targets, and challenges faced during the drive.
The Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of doctors, magistrates, under-training officers, UC MOs, polio teams, and volunteers for their commitment to the campaign.
He stressed that future drives would be made more effective through awareness campaigns involving the private education network, youth, media, and local elders to encourage parents’ cooperation in the fight against polio.
He further emphasized that the eradication of polio was a collective responsibility and that protecting children from the crippling disease was a national duty.
The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, District Health Officer, Deputy DHO, health coordinators, DSP Headquarters, WHO Coordinator Hazara Division, representatives of the education department, and other officials.
Recent Stories
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews flood relief in Jalalpur Jattan2 minutes ago
-
Four-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), key to tackle modern day challenges; says Danyal Ch2 minutes ago
-
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overflows8 minutes ago
-
SCCI mobile medical team provides relief in Khambranwala12 minutes ago
-
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 1021 minutes ago
-
KP's luminous tribute to holy Prophet (PBUH) on eve of Miladun Nabi celebrations22 minutes ago
-
Haidri calls for APC to resolve Balochistan’s issues32 minutes ago
-
OGRA Peshawar endorsement team, district administration conduct joint operation in Peshawar32 minutes ago
-
NA condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for justice32 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed at Drug Rehabilitation Center32 minutes ago
-
Expert encourage community support for 'Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive from Sept 15-27'42 minutes ago