Four day anti-polio campaign progress reviewed

A meeting was held to discuss issues pertaining to the recent four-day polio campaign in Gilgit and Diamer districts here on Friday

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to discuss issues pertaining to the recent four-day polio campaign in Gilgit and Diamer districts here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by chief executive officer national health programme Dr Tahir, DHO Dr Mumtaz and country director besides other relevant officials in DHO office.

The participants expressed satisfaction over results of the anti-polio campaign, adding, the DHO successfully and amicably resolved refusal cases that surfaced during the campaign after apprising parents about importance of oral polio vaccinations.

The meeting also lauded performance of health supervisors of national program and lady health workers, adding, they effectively contributed their service and made the drive successful.