UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Day Anti-polio Campaign Progress Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:20 PM

Four day anti-polio campaign progress reviewed

A meeting was held to discuss issues pertaining to the recent four-day polio campaign in Gilgit and Diamer districts here on Friday

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to discuss issues pertaining to the recent four-day polio campaign in Gilgit and Diamer districts here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by chief executive officer national health programme Dr Tahir, DHO Dr Mumtaz and country director besides other relevant officials in DHO office.

The participants expressed satisfaction over results of the anti-polio campaign, adding, the DHO successfully and amicably resolved refusal cases that surfaced during the campaign after apprising parents about importance of oral polio vaccinations.

The meeting also lauded performance of health supervisors of national program and lady health workers, adding, they effectively contributed their service and made the drive successful.

Related Topics

Polio Oral Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Heavy snow leaves one dead, 300,000 homes without ..

11 minutes ago

Metropolis of Ilia in Greece Opens Two Monasteries ..

11 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Court Postpones Hearings for Ex-President A ..

11 minutes ago

Knicks beat Mavs as Porzingis booed in his first g ..

20 minutes ago

US States Plan to Expand Google Antitrust Probe In ..

20 minutes ago

All set for Aiwan-e-Quaid music night on Saturday

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.